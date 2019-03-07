Home Nation

CRPF guns down 3 Tritiya Prastuti Committee naxals in Jharkhand

CRPF also recovered one AK-47 Rifle and two INSAS Rifles from the encounter site during a combing operation conducted immediately after the incident.

By Express News Service

RANCHI: A team of 190 Battalion of CRPF gunned down three Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) Naxals in an encounter, which took place in Hazaribagh on Wednesday. The CRPF also recovered one AK-47 Rifle and two INSAS Rifles from the encounter site during a combing operation conducted immediately after the incident.

"Following a tip-off about some Naxal movement in the area, a team of 190 Battalion of CRPF was rushed into the jungles for conducting search operation. As soon as the team entered into the jungles, heavy firing started from the other side, for which the CRPF jawans also retaliated which hit three TPC Naxals, killing all of them on the spot," said CRPF Spokesperson in Jharkhand Prakash Badal.

Immediately after the incident, intensive search operation was conducted and the three dead bodies were recovered, he added.

"The CRPF team, during a search operation, has also recovered one AK-47, two INSAS Rifles along with several other articles of daily use," said Badal. The operation was conducted purely by the CRPF on an exclusive tip-off, as involving the State Police would have given some time to the TPC squad to make an escape into the dense forests, he added. Badal said that the three TPC Naxals, who got killed in the encounter, were yet to be identified. 

