Defence forces work for national interest, better not to politicise their actions: Nirmala Sitharaman

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday asserted that Defence forces work in the interest of the nation and it’s better not to debate on their action now and also henceforth.

Interacting with intellectuals at a hotel here, the minister was reacting to a query on the reported comments of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy who had made an appeal not to celebrate the air strike on terror camps after Pulwama incident, that may incite another community.

However, the minister who preferred not to comment on the same, said, “Without taking any names, I want to say what we are doing is for the national security. There are questions asking for any autopsy conducted on terrorists bodies, how many bodies? which should not be the matter of debate for now and also future. If we speak in such adverse tones, whom we are actually trying to help? Such comments are generously being used by Pakistan.”

On the degree of her feelings post-Pulwama attack and air strikes, she said, “There was patriotic feeling everywhere and the nation was fully charged. When we went home with bodies of shaeeds (martyrs) it was an emotional and very painful moment. You cannot escape from that.”

On air strike, the minister said, "Even after 10 days (of Pulwama attack) if there were no action from our side, what else could we do. Not actually what happened after Mumbai attack.”