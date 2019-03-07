Home Nation

Digvijaya Singh doubts patriotism of Muslims, he must visit RSS shakhas to learn nationalism: Uma Bharti

Bharti, however, declined comment when asked about UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya’s recent statement, where he also dubbed Pulwama terror attack as accident, like Digvijaya Singh.

Published: 07th March 2019 12:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 12:09 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Drinking Water and Sanitation Uma Bharti (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Hitting out at former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh’s tweets and statements on Pulwama terror attack and resultant IAF strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, Union Minister for sanitation and drinking water Uma Bharti said on Wednesday that “whenever Singh talks, he has the Muslim votes on target.”

“Whenever Digvijaya Singh talks, the Muslim vote is on his target. Singh and his party has a mindset which doubts the patriotism of Muslims living in India, which is why he thinks that by speaking for and sympathizing with terrorists, he would make the Muslims happy. The BJP has never suspected the patriotism of Muslims,” Bharti told journalists at her residence in Bhopal.

“The best way for imbibing the spirit of patriotism and nationalism for such leaders, including Digvijaya Singh, MP CM Kamal Nath or even Rahul Gandhi, is to visit either the morning or evening shakhas of the RSS. Digvijaya Singh particularly should visit the Sangh shakhas to take lessons on nationalism. The love which he possesses for terrorists will only be shed if he visits the Sangh shakhas. Nothing else including bathing in the Kumbh or undergoing the Narmada Parikrama Yatra can make him shed love for terrorists and their sympathizers,” said Bharti.

She, however, declined comment when asked about UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya’s recent statement, where he also dubbed Pulwama terror attack as accident, like Digvijaya Singh.

She also ruled out that IAF strikes on terror camps will be an election issue in Lok Sabha polls. “It’s the people from Congress and opposition parties, who are making it an issue. For us the work done by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his credibility is sufficient.”

On Ram Temple issue

While declining comment on Supreme Court observations in the Ayodhya case, Bharti, one of the frontal leaders of Ram Temple Movement said “as a Ram Bhakt, I firmly believe that only a Ram Temple can be built on Ram Janmbhoomi premises. Even the courts have already ruled that the place is the birthplace of Lord Ram. Those talking about building a mosque on the RJB complex are the ones who don’t want peaceful resolution of the issue, wish that bloodshed should take place and want that the deadlock should persist. Like any other Ram Bhakt, I can only say that just like a temple can’t be built in Mecca and Medina or a mosque can’t be built in Vatican, in the same way nothing except a temple can be built in Ayodhya’s RJB premises, particularly as there are several mosques existent in Ayodhya and Faizabad for devouts to offer namaz.”

 On delayed Ken-Betwa river linking project

According to Bharti, the Union Minister for River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation is committed for the start of the project before the model code of conduct comes into force for Lok Sabha polls. “It is Nitinji only who has authorized me to talk to MP CM Kamal Nath on the issue. I’ve already talked to the MP CM over the issue and he is meeting concerned officials this evening in Bhopal. I’ll also be present at the meeting, as I’ve been authorized for it by the union minister. Once Kamal Nath gives his nod for the project, Nitinji will convene a meeting of the MP CM and UP CM to pave the passage for the project and it will be a matter of five minutes before the stalled project starts.”

Clearly stating that there was no political interest in starting the delayed project before Lok Sabha polls, Bharti said, “This project will be a boon for entire drought prone Bundelkhand region of both states. It will be the first national project linking two big rivers of two states, which will render irrigation to six lakh hectares arable land in MP alone. There are no financial or environmental hurdles to the start of the project and even the population which will be displaced by it is very small.”  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uma Bharit Digvijaya Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp