Home Nation

First time in CAG history, it gave redacted pricing detail in Rafale jet deal, Bhushan tells SC

The government itself has disclosed the price of the Rafale deal thrice in Parliament, Bhushan told a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph.

Published: 07th March 2019 12:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 12:01 AM   |  A+A-

Advocate Prashant Bhushan

Advocate Prashant Bhushan (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  It is for the first time in CAG's history that it has given redacted pricing to Parliament in the Rafale fighter jet deal, former Union Ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan told the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The government itself has disclosed the price of the Rafale deal thrice in Parliament, Bhushan told a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph.

"The government itself disclosed thrice in the Parliament the price of Rafale fighter jet deal. They even gave price of up-gradation of Mirage fighter aircraft. This is the first time in the history of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) that redacted pricing of fighter jet deal were given. This is astonishing. This was done on the insistence of government," said Bhushan arguing on behalf of Sinha and Shourie as also himself.

He said the government knew before hand that CAG report will contain redacted pricing of Rafale fighter jets.

"This is contrary to the CAG Act. They cannot table redacted pricing details before the Parliament and the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). This is the first time it has been done and the government knew about it," Bhushan added.

After Bhushan, the bench gave opportunity to Shourie to make submission and he said there was need for reviewing the judgement as the Centre did not come up with clean hands and suppressed the material facts.

The Centre told the bench that the documents related to the Rafale fighter jet deal have been stolen from the Defence Ministry and threatened The Hindu newspaper with the Official Secrets Act for publishing articles based on them.

Those who put documents on the Rafale deal in the public domain are guilty under the Act as also contempt of court, Attorney General K K Venugopal said.

While publishing articles based on stolen documents amounts to violation of the Official Secrets Act, entailing maximum punishment of up to 14 years, the contempt law attracts six months jail as also a fine of Rs 2,000.

Sinha, Shourie and Bhushan, who had jointly filed the petition seeking review of the verdict on December 14 last year, alleged that the Centre suppressed crucial facts when the apex court decided to dismiss the batch of PILs.

The bench, which will hear the review petitions further on March 14, was told by Venugopal that every statement of the apex court made in the Rafale case may be used to destabilise either the government or the opposition and therefore court should refrain from making it.

The high voltage hearing saw the bench showering several tricky questions to the AG who was buttressing that the stolen materials cannot be relied to revisit the judgement dismissing the pleas and it was necessary to determine the sources who provided the sensitive documents.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prashant Bhushan Rafale deal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp