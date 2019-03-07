Home Nation

Government rattled by revelations in Rafale deal, trying to silence them: CPI(M)

From Rafale to loan write-offs, there are serious precedents of such action for cronies by BJP, tweeted CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Published: 07th March 2019 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 11:11 PM   |  A+A-

Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CPI(M) on Thursday alleged that a "rattled" government was trying to silence those revealing details of corruption in the Rafale jet deal but by doing so, it has admitted to the veracity of the information coming out in the public.

"RafaleScam revelations in the Hindu have clearly rattled the Govt & so it seeks to silence them using the Official Secrets Act but not act against clear case of corruption! But by admitting that the documents were stolen Govt has admitted to their authenticity!" tweeted CPI(M).

Attorney General K K Venugopal told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that the Rafale jet deal files were "stolen" from the Defence Ministry.

Those who put the documents in the public domain are guilty under the Official Secrets Act and contempt of court, said the AG before a bench hearing a batch of petitions seeking a review of the court's verdict dismissing all the pleas against the agreement.

"BJP govts, at the Centre or in states, exist only for illegal profiteering of Modi's rich cronies at the cost of public money.

This is not the first instance.

From Rafale to loan write-offs, there are serious precedents of such action for cronies by BJP," tweeted CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury.

In another tweet, Yechury said the government's response to the "damning" revelations made by official documents published in the media has been only to "shut out information".

"Now that it has confirmed the veracity of these documents, it must bring out ALL the documents of the Rafale deal in public domain.

"The questions raised by these revelations pertain to corruption and wrongdoings at the highest levels of the govt and can only be answered by a detailed White Paper and a JPC," he demanded.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sitaram Yechury rafale deal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp