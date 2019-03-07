Home Nation

Hardik Patel to join Congress on March 12, may contest Lok Sabha polls from Gujarat

Patel's joining will coincide with the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Ahmedabad, following which top party leaders will address a public rally there.

Published: 07th March 2019 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Hardik Patel

Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Patidar leader Hardik Patel is said to join the Congress soon and is likely to contest the Lok Sabha election from Jamnagar constituency in Gujarat, top party sources said on Wednesday.

"Patel, who led the agitation demanding reservation for the Patidar community in Gujarat is likely to join the Congress on March 12 in the presence of party chief Rahul Gandhi," the sources said.

The Jamnagar Lok Sabha seat is currently represented by Poonamben Maadam of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Patel's joining will coincide with the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Ahmedabad, following which top party leaders will address a public rally there.

The Congress is focussing on Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and had given a tough fight to the ruling BJP in the last assembly polls in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
hardik patel congress Lok sabha polls 2019 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp