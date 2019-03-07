In a show of patriotism, students at Gujarat school wear dress similar to Army uniform

By ANI

SURAT: Students of this school in Gujarat wear Army print uniform to acknowledge the sacrifices, security personnel make in order to keep the nation safe.

Kailash Manas Vidyamandir's PT uniform is a copy of the Indian Army's uniform. The school brought about this change 15 years ago.

Most of these children asserted that by wearing an Army look-alike uniform makes them feel proud of themselves and the Indian Army.

“Our uniform is similar to that of our Army soldiers fighting at the border. It makes me feel proud of our Army,” said a girl of the third standard.

“I feel proud of myself after wearing this dress,” said another student, Nishan Mishra.

Principal Indira Patel said that the motive is to discipline students and help them know about the kind of sacrifices personnel of Indian Armed forces make for the nation.

“The dress code was introduced since 15 ago. The motive is to make the students realize that it is because of the Army at the borders that we are safe and secure here. They must know how to respect this great institution,” said the Principal. She told that students have to don the dress twice in a week.

Similarly, exuding love for the nation and Armed forces, a cloth mill in Surat is manufacturing sarees with prints showing Indian Air Force (IAF) strikes in Balakot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi pictures.

The feeling of patriotism has gripped the nation ever since February 14, when a JeM suicide bomber attacked a CRPF convoy in Pulwama killing 40 personnel. Following the ghastly attack, the IAF conducted an airstrike on Jaish camps in Pakistan.

On February 27, Varthaman, flying a MiG-21 Bison, was chasing Pakistani F-16 fighters which had transgressed into the Indian airspace, and in the process, his plane crossed over to the Pakistani side and was shot down.

He ejected safely but was taken into custody by the Pakistan Army upon landing. Before his plane was shot, he had hit a Pakistani F-16.