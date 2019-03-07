Home Nation

India bans import of solid plastic waste, experts laud move

The move comes a year after China, the world’s biggest plastic scrap importer stopped import from western countries and southeast Asian countries becoming a major hub of scrap plastic recycling.

Published: 07th March 2019 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Plastic bottles | File / EPS)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India has prohibited the import of plastic waste into the country, including in Special Economic Zones (SEZ) and by Export Oriented Units (EOU). Lauding the decision, experts said that it is unlikely to have a major impact on Indian plastic recycling industry. 

The move comes a year after China, the world’s biggest plastic scrap importer stopped import from western countries and southeast Asian countries becoming a major hub of scrap plastic recycling. India is among the world’s top 10 plastic scrap importers and the official figures show that plastic imports from 50 countries stood at Rs 306 crore in 2016-17.         

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change amended the amended the Hazardous and Other Wastes (Management & Transboundary Movement) Rules, 2016 in order to strengthen the implementation of environmentally sound management of hazardous waste in the country.

A statement issued by the ministry said that the amendment has been done keeping into consideration the “Ease of Doing Business” and boosting “Make in India” initiative by simplifying the procedures under the Rules.

“Solid plastic waste has been prohibited from import into the country including in Special Economic Zones (SEZ) and by Export Oriented Units (EOU),” the ministry said.

Experts feel that the amendment should have happened long ago.  Satish Sinha, associate director at non-profit Toxics Link, said after China banned the import of plastic scrap early 2018, there were an apprehension of increase in imports to Asian countries as the US and European countries don’t have enough capacity to recycle plastic.

“I really don’t see this will have a drastic impact on the livelihood of people in the industry. India generates enough plastic and major chunk of recycling is handled by informal players,” said Sinha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Plastic Ban Plastic Ban in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp