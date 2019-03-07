Indore tops clean city list in Swachh Survey, Maharashtra's Dhule ranked dirtiest

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indore in Madhya Pradesh continued to occupy the top position in the cleanliness rating of cities in the country announced on Wednesday.

Madhya Pradesh has reason to cheer as it has the highest number of cleanest cities across segments in the survey carried out by the Centre.

While Indore has been adjudged India’s cleanest city for the third straight year in the central government’s cleanliness survey, Bhopal is India’s cleanest capital/UT and Ujjain the cleanest medium city (population 3-10 lakh).​

Congratulating Indore, Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, “Absolutely Brilliant! Indore is India’s Cleanest City for the 3rd year running. My heartiest congratulations to the Swachhagrahis of Indore for their unmatched dedication & participation in transforming Swachh Bharat into a Jan Andolan.”

The Swachh Survekshan 2019 awards were conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday in New Delhi at a ceremony. The survey covered 4,237 cities in a record time of 28 days in a completely paperless, digital format. The data collection for ‘Swachh Sarvekshan’ was conducted in January 2019.

Among states, Chhattisgarh emerged India’s top performer followed by Jharkhand and Maharashtra. While the New Delhi Municipal Council area was given the ‘Cleanest Small City’ award, Delhi Cantonment is India’s cleanest cantonment area.

The ‘Cleanest Big City’ award has been bagged by Ahmedabad, while Raipur is the ‘Fastest Moving Big City’ and Mathura-Vrindavan bagged the tag of the ‘Fastest Moving Medium Cities’.

West Bengal is the only state which did not participate in the cleanliness survey, a senior government official said on Wednesday. The Trinamool Congress-ruled state had not participated in the survey in 2017 either.