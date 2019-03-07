Japan likely to help develop Mizoram's bamboo industry

By PTI

AIZAWL: Japanese Ambassador to India Kenji Hiramatsu Thursday said his country could extend assistance to Mizoram in developing its bamboo industry, road construction projects, besides mitigating impact of natural disasters.

The main thrust would be setting up an industry for value addition to the state's bamboo resources, Hiramatsu told reporters after meeting Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

Though around 57 per cent of the geographical area of Mizoram is under bamboo cover, there is no major industry in the state based on that, official sources said.

Japan could also be of help to Mizoram in providing the technology to mitigate impact of landslides, a recurring problem in the Northeastern state, Hiramatsu said.

Japan and Mizoram have the same topography and terrain where natural disasters are common, he said.

Work for two road projects is underway in the state with assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) that coordinates official development assistance for the government of Japan.

Besides the road projects, the Ambassador said he also discussed with the chief minister about improvement of agriculture and horticulture methods, and maximum utilisation of forest wealth.

Japan was also keen to do more business in the Information Technology sector, said Hiramatsu who is the first Japanese Ambassador to India to visit the state.