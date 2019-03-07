Lok Sabha polls 2019: BJP launches minority outreach for manifesto ideas

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP has set up a brainstorming and outreach session with the minorities and their representatives to solicit suggestions for the party manifesto ahead of the Lok Sabha elections on Thursday, wherein Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi along with senior BJP functionaries would be exploring an agenda for the minorities.

The BJP has invited representatives of six minority communities -Muslims, Christians, Jains, Buddhists, Sikhs and Parsis.

“We have already held consultations with cross-sections of society as part of the campaign for wider participation before the party finalises its Sankalp Patra (manifesto). We’re keen to listen to the views of the minority communities for preparing an inclusive manifesto,” said a senior BJP functionary.

Eying additional vote share, party strategists are stressing on building bridges with the minorities, particularly Muslims and Christians.

“The BJP is keen to win the support of the Christian community in Kerala. The party has already held a number of discussions with influential Christian leaders and hopes to see a better outcome in the upcoming polls,” said a senior leader.

The BJP is keen to reach out to Muslims on the development plank.

“The party is keen that Muslims largely drop the anti-BJP mindset. Significant groundwork has been done to build base with intellectuals within the Muslim community. The RSS, too, has held consultations with community leaders and we want to incorporate their aspirations in the manifesto,” he added.

Ignore Congress discourse: Jaitley

Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday held a marathon meeting with party spokespersons, with the message to keep the post-Pulwama airstrike issue alive, while ignoring Congress allegations on Rafale deal.

Jaitley along with several other Union ministers went into a huddle with over two dozen party spokespersons and columnists.

He is learnt to have said there’s no need to be drawn into discussions around casualty figure at the Balakot terror camp in Pakistan.