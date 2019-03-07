Home Nation

One militant killed by security forces as encounter underway in J&K's Handwara

Another terrorist is believed to be trapped in the joint operation of security forces that is continuing in Handwara.

Published: 07th March 2019 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Indian_Army

Image of security forces used for representational purpose (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

HANDWARA: A militant was killed on Thursday morning after an encounter had broken out between militants and security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Kralgund area of Handwara in north Kashmir district late Wednesday night following information about the presence of militants in there, a police official said.

He said the cordon was maintained during the night and the forces zeroed in on the location of the militants in the morning.

There was a brief exchange of fire between the two sides, the official said.

He said a search operation is going on in the area.

Further details are awaited.

