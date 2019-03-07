One militant killed by security forces as encounter underway in J&K's Handwara

By PTI

HANDWARA: A militant was killed on Thursday morning after an encounter had broken out between militants and security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Kralgund area of Handwara in north Kashmir district late Wednesday night following information about the presence of militants in there, a police official said.

He said the cordon was maintained during the night and the forces zeroed in on the location of the militants in the morning.

There was a brief exchange of fire between the two sides, the official said.

He said a search operation is going on in the area.

Further details are awaited.