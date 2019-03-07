Home Nation

Pakistan ups the ante, uses heavy artillery; India warns of  ‘dire consequences’   

It warned that any further provocation by Pakistan will be responded to in a befitting manner with dire consequences.

Published: 07th March 2019 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan forces targeted civilian areas with mortar bombs and heavy artillery fire | PTI file

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI / SRINAGAR : In a bid to escalate tension along the LoC, Pakistan renewed unprovoked shelling of Indian Army emplacements and villages along the LoC with artillery on Wednesday even as its government continued its crackdown on terror outfits in Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan provinces, making for mixed signals, after the Balakot strike.

“They have introduced heavy calibre weapons”, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a statement in New Delhi, adding, “Pakistan forces targeted Indian posts and civilian areas with mortar bombs and heavy artillery fire but drew swift and precise response. There has been no casualty on the Indian side.” 
The statement added, “Post our warning to the Pakistan Army not to target civilian areas, the overall situation along the LoC remains relatively calm.”

It warned that any further provocation by Pakistan will be responded to in a befitting manner with dire consequences. Former artillery officer Lt Gen VK Chaturvedi believes shelling with mortar and grenades is normal, but introducing artillery is not. The artillery range is longer and the intention is damage, which suggests attempts at escalating the situation, he said.

In Jammu, defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said Pakistani troops violated ceasefire in Nowshera and Sunderbani sectors in Rajouri around 10.30 am shelling even civilian areas and were met with return fire with ‘similar’ calibre weapons. Krishna Ghati was targeted through the night. Barring for a 24-hour lull on Saturday, the LoC has witnessed heavy and intense Pakistani fire since February 26. 

China rushes minister 
China said Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou is in Islamabad to discuss Indo-Pak tensions, as it called for the creation of an “enabling atmosphere” for Pakistan to cooperate. China said Kong’s Islamabad visit is “designed for communication with Pakistan for the situation concerning both the countries.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
LoC Shelling Indian Army India Pakistan standoff Pakistan army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp