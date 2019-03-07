Home Nation

Jharkhand students to now worship parents in school

Students will now worship their parents and celebrate the day of the PTM, March 15, as ‘matri-pitri pujan diwas.

Published: 07th March 2019 01:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Parent-teacher meetings (PTMs), usually a prospect of jitters for students, will now get a unique twist in Jharkhand.

Students will now worship their parents and celebrate the day of the PTM, March 15, as ‘matri-pitri pujan diwas (the day of worshipping parents)’. Before meeting teachers, students will worship their parents according to the culture and practices of the particular region.

Jharkhand’s education project council director has directed district education officers and superintendents to ensure that an event is organised in each of the schools every three months.

The idea is the brainchild of Education Minister Neera Yadav.

“It is an effort to revive the lost culture of the land where parents are said to be the first ‘guru’ (teacher) of a child. Inculcating ‘matri-pitri pujan’ among the children will help in reviving this culture of parent worship through schools so that some value can be added in the education system,” said State incharge (Quality Education) Avinav Kumar.

“It will be organised purely with an objective to inculcate missing values among the new generation through such activities in schools,” said Kumar. It is now being felt that inculcating cultural values is also important along with the quality education and hence the decision was taken to organize 'matri-pitri pujan diwas' so that the children could make understand value of their parents in their life, he added.

Schools teachers also asserted that it will make a positive impact.

“It will definitely put a positive impact among the students as while organising 'matri-pitri pujan diwas', there will also be a discussion related to the tradition. This will help children learn cultural values,” Bariatu Government School principal Naseem Ahmed. When they practice the activity practically in school, a sense of respect towards their parents will be develop automatically, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Parent teacher meeting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp