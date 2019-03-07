Home Nation

Rafale deal: Congress accuses PM Modi of misleading Parliament and country, wants FIR

Published: 07th March 2019 02:55 AM

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misleading Parliament and duping the country, the Congress said it was time to file an FIR in the Rafale jet deal issue.

Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, citing provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, said while the PM paid more money for India specific enhancements in the deal, NSA Ajit Doval negotiated the defence purchase without being authorised by the Cabinet Committee on Security.

“This is a clear cut case under Section 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and different provisions of the Indian Penal Code. Time has now come to register an FIR against PM Modi and every other individual so that a time-bound investigation takes place in this entire sage of Rafale corruption reaching the highest echelons of power,” he said.

Noting that the report of the Indian Negotiation Team (INT) was in public domain, the Congress leader said it was now clear that PM Narendra Modi had “misled Parliament and duped the country to cover up the murky dealings and blatant corruption, besides, squandering away national security interests”. 

“This conspiracy has now been uncovered,” said Surjewala, adding the price of 36 Rafale aircraft was 8,460 million euros by INT’s own admission and not 7,890 million euros, as claimed by the government. 

“It is now crystal clear that blatant and massive corruption has taken place in the Rafale deal. It is undoubtedly established that the PM misused his office to grant undue benefit to Dassault and caused a loss to the public exchequer,” he added.

TAGS
Rafale Deal Congress BJP PM Modi

