Rethink decision to contest 22 Lok Sabha seats: Congress to Prakash Ambedkar

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan Thursday requested Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar to reconsider his decision to put candidates of his political front in 22 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

This is necessary if Ambedkar wanted to ensure the defeat of the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, he said.

Talking to reporters, Chavan said to defeat the Narendra Modi-led BJP government, all like-minded parties must come together.

"We want to hear from Ambedkar on this. He should reconsider his decision to field candidates in 22 seats and then com to talks (on alliance) with us," he said.

Chavan was responding to questions on Ambedkar's statement that none of the 22 candidates announced by his Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) will withdraw from the race.

At the same time, Ambedkar had said he was ready to hold talks with the Congress for an alliance for the remaining 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

"The 22 seats include Madha, Baramati, Nanded. He has to reconsider," Chavan said.