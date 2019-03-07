Home Nation

SC to pass order on Friday on whether to refer Ayodhya dispute for mediation

Hindu bodies except Nirmohi Akhara have opposed the suggestion of the apex court to refer the issue for mediation, while Muslim bodies have supported it.

Published: 07th March 2019 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on Friday on whether to refer Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case for mediation for amicable settlement.

While Nirmohi Akhara has opposed the apex court's suggestion to refer the issue for mediation, Muslim bodies have supported it.

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Wednesday had reserved the order after hearing various contesting parties.

Earlier on Wednesday, the apex court told all parties in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case that they know the dispute is not an issue of land alone but one of sentiment and faith. 

“It is not only about the property. It is about mind, heart and healing, if possible,” a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had said. It reserved its decision on referring the case to a court-appointed mediator.

During the hearing, the judges had observed it cannot undo what Mughal emperor Babur did centuries ago and that it is more concerned about the current situation. 

(With PTI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid Supreme Court Ayodhya disput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp