SC to pass order on Friday on whether to refer Ayodhya dispute for mediation

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on Friday on whether to refer Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case for mediation for amicable settlement.

While Nirmohi Akhara has opposed the apex court's suggestion to refer the issue for mediation, Muslim bodies have supported it.

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Wednesday had reserved the order after hearing various contesting parties.

Earlier on Wednesday, the apex court told all parties in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case that they know the dispute is not an issue of land alone but one of sentiment and faith.

“It is not only about the property. It is about mind, heart and healing, if possible,” a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had said. It reserved its decision on referring the case to a court-appointed mediator.

During the hearing, the judges had observed it cannot undo what Mughal emperor Babur did centuries ago and that it is more concerned about the current situation.

