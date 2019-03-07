Home Nation

Supreme Court grants bail to Naroda Patiya riots convict Babu Bajrangi on medical grounds

Bajrangi was sentenced to 21 years in jail in the case in which 97 people were killed by a mob during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Published: 07th March 2019 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

Babu Bajrangi. (Photo: PTI)

By Online Desk

Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to Babubhai Patel alias Babu Bajrangi, a Bajrang Dal leader, who is serving prison term after being convicted in the 2002 Naroda Patiya riots case on medical grounds.

Bajrangi is lodged at Sabarmati Central Jail since 2012 after being sentenced to 21 years in jail in the Naroda Patiya massacre case in which 97 people were killed by a mob during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Bajrangi is in "bad shape" due to various ailments, the state government had informed the Supreme Court earlier in reply to his bail plea.

Senior advocate R Basant, appearing for Bajrangi, had on January 31 said that he is seeking bail in the case on health grounds as he is now 100 per cent deaf and blind and suffers from various heart ailments.

The state government said that medical reports suggest that Bajrangi has suffered a hundred per cent vision loss besides various other ailments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Babu Bajrangi Naroda Patiya riots case Sabarmati Jail

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp