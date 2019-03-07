Supreme Court grants bail to Naroda Patiya riots convict Babu Bajrangi on medical grounds

By Online Desk

Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to Babubhai Patel alias Babu Bajrangi, a Bajrang Dal leader, who is serving prison term after being convicted in the 2002 Naroda Patiya riots case on medical grounds.

Bajrangi is lodged at Sabarmati Central Jail since 2012 after being sentenced to 21 years in jail in the Naroda Patiya massacre case in which 97 people were killed by a mob during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Bajrangi is in "bad shape" due to various ailments, the state government had informed the Supreme Court earlier in reply to his bail plea.

Senior advocate R Basant, appearing for Bajrangi, had on January 31 said that he is seeking bail in the case on health grounds as he is now 100 per cent deaf and blind and suffers from various heart ailments.

The state government said that medical reports suggest that Bajrangi has suffered a hundred per cent vision loss besides various other ailments.