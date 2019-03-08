Home Nation

46-day Amarnath yatra to begin on July 1

The 46-day long annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine in the Himalayas will begin on July 1, a Raj Bhavan official said here on Thursday.

Published: 08th March 2019 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Amarnath yatra

Pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra. For representational purposes. (Photo | File/PTI)

By Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: The 46-day long annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine in the Himalayas will begin on July 1, a Raj Bhavan official said here on Thursday. The decision was taken at the 36th meeting of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) which met under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik, he said.

The SASB manages the annual pilgrimage on the traditional Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the shorter, Baltal track, in Ganderbal district.

Based on the approach set by the Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Committee, the board decided the will begin on July 1 and would conclude on August 15.

After considering the carrying capacity of the tracks and available infrastructure in the yatra area, the board decided to allow 7,500 pilgrims per day on each of the two routes, excluding those travelling by choppers, to secure advance registration, he said. “CEO shall widely publicise that no person below the age of 13 and above the age of 75 shall be permitted,” he added.

Registration

The board also noted the steps taken by the board’s CEO  for registering pilgrims through 440 designated branches of the Punjab National Bank, Jammu and Kashmir Bank and YES Bank

(With PTI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amarnath yatra Himalayas Pilgrimage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp