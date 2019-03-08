Home Nation

Amarinder warns rebels of expulsion from the Congress, says Lok Sabha candidates to be declared in a week

The party candidates for the polls were likely to be declared within a week and anyone rebelling against the official nominees would be thrown out of the party.

Published: 08th March 2019 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh (File | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday warned Congress ticket aspirants rebelling against any of the official candidates of the party for the forthcoming parliamentary elections of expulsion from the party.

He made clear that the party’s nominee from Gurdaspur would be sitting MP and PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar. "The candidates for the polls were likely to be declared within a week and anyone rebelling against the official nominees would be thrown out of the party," he added.

He dismissed reports of dissent within the Congress following Sher Singh Ghubaya’s entry into the party, saying all soldiers of the party would toe the line and the decision on the candidature of any ticket seeker was for the high command to take, with winnability the key criteria.

If anyone goes against the high command’s decision, they would be immediately expelled, he added. Amarinder in response to another question reiterated that stern action would be taken against anyone found guilty of involvement in the sacrilege incidents and the subsequent police firing in Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura.

The SIT was investigating the matter and once it submits its report, suitable action would be taken against the guilty, as per the law, he added. Asked to react on the tragic deaths due to a drugs overdose in Amritsar, he termed it unfortunate and said most such cases were occurring as a result of consumption of concoctions of drug medicines.

His government was going all out to create awareness among the people against it, even as it was carrying on with its fight to eradicate the drugs menace from the state, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amarinder Singh Congress 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp