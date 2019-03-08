Amarinder warns rebels of expulsion from the Congress, says Lok Sabha candidates to be declared in a week

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday warned Congress ticket aspirants rebelling against any of the official candidates of the party for the forthcoming parliamentary elections of expulsion from the party.

He made clear that the party’s nominee from Gurdaspur would be sitting MP and PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar. "The candidates for the polls were likely to be declared within a week and anyone rebelling against the official nominees would be thrown out of the party," he added.

He dismissed reports of dissent within the Congress following Sher Singh Ghubaya’s entry into the party, saying all soldiers of the party would toe the line and the decision on the candidature of any ticket seeker was for the high command to take, with winnability the key criteria.

If anyone goes against the high command’s decision, they would be immediately expelled, he added. Amarinder in response to another question reiterated that stern action would be taken against anyone found guilty of involvement in the sacrilege incidents and the subsequent police firing in Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura.

The SIT was investigating the matter and once it submits its report, suitable action would be taken against the guilty, as per the law, he added. Asked to react on the tragic deaths due to a drugs overdose in Amritsar, he termed it unfortunate and said most such cases were occurring as a result of consumption of concoctions of drug medicines.

His government was going all out to create awareness among the people against it, even as it was carrying on with its fight to eradicate the drugs menace from the state, he added.