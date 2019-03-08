Militants kidnap army man on leave from his residence in central Kashmir

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A group of armed militants abducted an army man on leave from his residence in central Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday evening.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police central Kashmir V K Birdi told New Indian Express that around 8.45 pm, a group of two-three armed militants barged into the house of soldier Mohammad Yasin Bhat son of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat at Qazipora, Chadoora in central Kashmir's Budgam district.

"The militants abducted the soldier at gunpoint and fled from the spot," he said.

Yasin, who belongs to army's JAKLI unit, was on leave at his home when the militants struck and kidnapped him. Immediately after the soldier's kidnapping, police, CRPF and army men rushed to the spot and launched a massive cordon and search operation to track down the militants responsible for his kidnapping.

The combing operation was going on when reports last poured in. Top security officials have also rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

Sources said the village, where from the soldier was abducted, is close to south Kashmir's Pulwama district. They said it is suspected that the militants might have come from Newa, Pulwama to abduct the soldier.

A police official said investigation has been launched into abduction of the soldier. "We have launched massive combing operation in the area and its adjoining areas to track down his abductors and recover him safely," he said.

Although no militant group has owned the responsibility of the kidnapping yet, police suspect the hand of Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Toiba militants in the abduction of soldier.

On June 14 last year, militants had abducted soldier Aurangzeb from south Kashmir's Shopian district. A day later he was killed by the militants and his body was recovered from nearby Pulwama district. Earlier, in May 2017, a young army officer Lt Fayaz was kidnapped by militants from his relative's residence in Shopian district, where he had gone to attend marriage function of his relative. He was later killed by the militants.