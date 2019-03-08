Home Nation

Ayodhya dispute: All you need to know about the three mediators

Here are some facts about the three mediators appointed to resolve the crucial Ayodhya issue.

Published: 08th March 2019 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Images of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, senior advocate Sriram Panchu and Justice FM Kaliifullah, who have been appointed ty the Supreme Court as mediators in Ayodhya dispute.

Images of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, senior advocate Sriram Panchu and Justice FM Kaliifullah, who have been appointed ty the Supreme Court as mediators in Ayodhya dispute. (Photo | Youtube screen grabs)

By Online Desk

The Supreme Court of India on Friday ordered mediation to settle the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute and appointed a three-member panel. The panel headed by Justice Kalifulla, includes Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu.

The panel has been asked to submit a status report at the end of four weeks and eight weeks to come to a conclusion. The apex court said mediation proceedings should be held on-camera in Faizabad. Here are some facts about the three mediators appointed to resolve the crucial Ayodhya issue.

Fakkir Mohamed Ibrahim Kalifulla

Justice Kalifulla, the head of the three-member panel is a retired Supreme Court judge who also served as the chief justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

The 67-year-old justice, in his career spanning over a decade, he passed many landmark judgments. Kalifulla, who hails from Tamil Nadu's Sivagangai district, became a permanent member of the Madras High Court in 2000 and was later transferred to J&K in 2011.

On April 2, 2012, he was elevated to the Supreme Court and sworn in by then Chief Justice Sarosh Homi Kapadia. He retired in July 2016.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Ravi Shankar is an Indian spiritual guru and the founder of Art of Living, an organisation that preaches meditation and yoga. Although he has been advocating dialogue between the concerned parties, he had earlier denounced the Supreme Court's intervention into the matter. The 62-year-old leader also hails from a village in Tamil Nadu.

Ravi Shankar in an interview in 2018, said,  “Muslims should give up their claim on Ayodhya as a goodwill gesture. Ayodhya is not a place of faith for Muslims. We cannot make Lord Ram to be born in another place”.

Sriram Panchu

Sriram Panchu is a 69-year-old senior advocate and a mediator based in Chennai. In 2005, he founded the Mediation Chambers-India's first court-annexed mediation center. He also played a key role in inducting mediation into the country's legal system and has been mediating since 1990.

Author of two books, he has been referred to as a “distinguished mediator” by the apex court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fakkir Mohamed Ibrahim Kalifulla Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Sriram Panchu Ayodhya dispute Babri Masjid dispute Ayodhya issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp