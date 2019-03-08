Home Nation

Ayodhya land dispute case: We must all move together towards ending long-standing conflicts, says Sri Sri

The Supreme Court on Friday referred to the politically sensitive case for mediation and gave the panel eight weeks to complete the process.

Published: 08th March 2019 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

SriSri Ravi Shankar

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

By PTI

BENGALURU: Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar, appointed by the Supreme Court as a member of a panel to mediate the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, on Friday said everybody must move together to end long-standing conflicts.

The three-member panel is headed by former apex court judge F M I Kallifulla and also includes senior advocate Sriram Panchu.

"We must all move together towards ending long-standing conflicts happily by maintaining harmony in society," Sri Sri Ravishankar said.

"Respecting everyone, turning dreams to reality, ending long-standing conflicts happily and maintaining harmony in society - we must all move together towards these goals. #ayodhyamediation," he tweeted.

The Supreme Court on Friday referred to the politically sensitive case for mediation and gave the panel eight weeks to complete the process.

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the panel should file a progress report of the proceedings within four weeks and complete the process within eight weeks.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayodhya land dispute case Sri Sri Ravi shankar Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case mediators panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp