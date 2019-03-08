Dance, music at Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta's 'mala and mehendi' event

By IANS

MUMBAI: There was dance, music and more at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's 'mala and mehendi' function here ahead of their March 9 wedding.

As the families have urged guests to let the private events remain as private as possible with a social media policy to follow, only a few updates on the social networking world gave a glimpse into Thursday's celebrations at the Dome, NSCI, Worli.

One video doing the rounds with the wedding's hashtag #AkuStoleTheShlo shows the bride's family dancing away on a fancy stage to "Iski uski" from "2 States".

The stage looks quite elaborate according to a few more pictures.

Pre-wedding celebrations have been on in full swing at the Ambani and Mehta houses.

Akash is the son of Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, while Shloka is the youngest daughter of diamond merchant Russell Mehta. There is huge interest in the wedding, especially after the scale at which the industrialist's daughter Isha got married last year.

A dandiya night in Mumbai was followed by a three-day star-studded celebration for Akash and Shloka in St. Moritz, Switzerland, last month.

Functions have been on in Mumbai since the beginning of March.

They reportedly had a Harry Potter-themed party where Guru Randhawa took the stage, as well as a musical night concert with Shreya Ghoshal behind the mic.

An 'Anna Sewa' was also organised on Wednesday night at the Jio World Centre, which is the venue for all three forthcoming functions.

After the wedding on March 9 is a celebration on March 10, followed by a reception on March 11.

The main galas are likely to attend to be attended by a slew of guests from the Bollywood, political and sports world.