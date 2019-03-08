Dynasts not above apex court, says Arun Jaitley

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday lashed out at Congress President Rahul Gandhi on his claims that there’s a case for criminal investigation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal.

Stating that people are more intelligent than politicians believe them to be, he said no “dynast can claim that he’s above Supreme Court or Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG),” while noting that Gandhi’s facts are false.

Reacting to Gandhi’s allegations against Prime Minister, Jaitley said the government has made its stand clear on the Rafale deal, while the Supreme Court has also spoken on the issue. Besides, the CAG has given its report to Parliament, he added. Jaitley said that a few of the petitioners are trying for another chance in the case in the apex court.

Jaitley also hit out at the Congress, saying remarks of the Opposition party leaders are getting high TRPs in Pakistan. He claimed that people in the country have a strong revulsion to remarks of the Congress leader against the national interest of the country.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had alleged that the Congress president is playing in the hands of the competitors of Rafale.