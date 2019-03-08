Home Nation

Mizoram man jumps off a mountain cliff with four-month-old daughter as wife refuses to breastfeed her  

The incident took place at Rahsi Veng in Zawlpui village of the state’s Lunglei district on Thursday morning.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Enraged that his wife refused to breastfeed their four-month-old daughter, a man in Mizoram jumped off a mountain cliff along with the infant. His insane act killed the infant instantaneously besides leaving him grievously injured.

The man, Shanti Joy who is from the Bru (Reang) community, is admitted at the Civil Hospital in Lunglei. He ekes out a living by working as a cook at a private school in the village. According to locals, his deadly jump was the result of a quarrel that he picked up with his wife for her refusal to breastfeed the infant.

Lunglei Superintendent of Police, LT Mawia, said Joy had jumped from a height of around 100 feet. He said the reason behind the man’s suicidal jump would be known once the ongoing investigation into the case by the police was over.

“The information that I received was that he took the step following an altercation with his wife. The family, which stays in a rented accommodation, possibly has some domestic issues. The man had snatched away the baby from the woman and run out of the house before jumping off the mountain cliff. The place is not far off from his house,” the SP said.

He said the accused had wanted to commit suicide.

“The baby died and it amounts to a case of murder. Though he survived, he sustained multiple injuries. A case has been registered against him and once he recovers, he will be arrested because he is the prime culprit in the case,” the police officer added.

Dr. SR Ngurchamliana, Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital, Lunglei, said the accused was recovering. He said the infant had died on the spot and the last rites had been already performed in the village. The site of the incident is around 60 km away from Lunglei town and full of cliffs, he added.

