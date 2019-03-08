Modi to flag off metro, inaugurate institute in Noida

Home Nation

According to officials, work on the Institute of Archaeology, an academic wing of the Archaeological Survey of India, commenced in October 2016, after Home Minister Rajnath Singh laid its foundation.

By Vandana Keelor
Express News Service

GREATER NOIDA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a packed schedule on Saturday in Greater Noida during which he is scheduled to inaugurate the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Institute of Archaeology.

He will also lay the foundation for a super thermal power plant in Khurja, besides inaugurating the NOIDA City Centre-NOIDA Electronic City section of the DMRC’s Blue Line. Modi will address a public gathering, which will be attended by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, and Union ministers R K Singh and Mahesh Sharma.

Located at Knowledge Park-II in Greater Noida, the institute was built at a cost of about Rs 290 crore.

While the Greater Noida Authority provided the land for the project, the building was constructed by the NBCC India Limited.  The building will house a state-of-art design concept boasting of an auditorium, an archaeological museum, hostel facilities and residential staff quarters, besides food court and cafeteria.

The PM will remotely lay the foundation for the thermal power plant in Khurja for which the Centre has allocated Rs 11,089 crore. This plant will generate 1,320 megawatts of electricity. The THDCIL, a Mini Ratna CPSU under the Ministry of Power, has already acquired 1,201 acre of land for the project.

Equipped with the latest emission control technology to protect the environment, the plant will have two units of 660 MW each. It will start yielding benefits from 2023-24 and will improve the deficit power scenario of northern region, especially Uttar Pradesh.

After the PM launches the Blue Line extension on Saturday, passenger operations will be launched from 4 pm the same day, said Anuj Dayal, spokesperson, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

