President Kovind, PM Modi extend greetings on Women's Day

Published: 08th March 2019 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of International Women's Day President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their greetings.

President Kovind in a message said "On International Women's Day, greetings to women in India and across the world. Women are the sheet-anchor of society, an inspiration for their families and for our nation. Let us strive to ensure equality of opportunity for every woman and every girl child."

In a message released on the eve of the International Women's Day he extended his best wishes to all on this happy day.

"This day is dedicated to woman power. Keeping pace with the changing times, women have proved themselves in every sphere of life and have won laurels for their talent. I am confident that Indian society will continue progressing towards greater women’s empowerment and the continuous emphasis on gender equity will usher in new opportunities for women and for society," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his greetings and saluted women power.

"On International Women's Day, we salute our indomitable Nari Shakti," he tweeted.

"We are proud to have taken numerous decisions that have furthered women empowerment. Every Indian is proud of the stupendous accomplishments of women in various spheres. #NewIndia4NariShakti," he added.

In a video, he goes on to commend women for making strides in all fields, taking the country forward. 

