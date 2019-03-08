Rajasthan Lokayukta's tenure cut to 5 years

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government has reduced the tenure of the Lokayukta to five years from eight years, reversing the previous Bharatiya Janata Party regime's decision.

The government has issued notification late on Thursday night through the Rajasthan Lokayukta and Up-Lokayukta (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019, to reduce the tenure.

As per the notification, state Governor Kalyan Singh has given the approval to the ordinance. The ordinance has come into immediate effect and before the culmination of Lokayukta S S Kothari's five-year tenure.

It effectively ends the tenure of Kothari, a former judge of the Rajasthan High Court, the notification reads.

In March last year, the Vasundhara Raje government had issued an ordinance, extending the Lokayukta's tenure by three years by amending the Rajasthan Lokayukta and Up-Lokayukta Act, 1973.