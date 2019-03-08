Ranchi diary

Mukesh Ranjan By

Government to provide peas in ration

For the first time in Jharkhand, peas which are supposed an important source of nutrition will also be included in the platter of poor people. The state cabinet on Wednesday approved 1 kg peas at the rate of D15 per kg for 57 lakh poor families, to be distributed through Public Distribution System all over the state. Households having Below Poverty Line (BPL) and Antyodaya cards will be benefitted with this. The State Cabinet also approved the proposal of installing LED street lights in 4367 gram panchayats investing D3, 88,310.

Secretariat declared tobacco-free zone

The two secretariat buildings — Project Building and Nepal House, of the state government will now be a tobacco-free zone. Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Wednesday issued directions to make the two buildings a tobacco-free. With this, there will be complete ban on smoking and consuming other tobacco products. “Project Bhawan and Nepal House have been chosen for the first phase, while in the next phase, other offices of the state government will also be declared tobacco-free zone,” said an official requesting anonymity. Notably, Jharkhand has outshined several big states on sanitation, according to the Swachh Survekshan — 2019 survey.

Ranchi launches ‘Bicycle Sharing System’

The Ranchi Smart City Corporation launched the first of its kind bicycle sharing system in the state capital on Sunday. With the launch of this eco-friendly mode of transportation, Ranchi entered into the league of metropolis cities that have extensively promoted the public cycle sharing system. The ‘Go Green’ venture, expected to cost D21.8 crore, began with a Cyclothon. The programme was organised under the aegis of Chartered Bike Private Limited, a mobile app - ‘Charteredbike’.

Train announcements in Santhali language

Indian Railways will now make announcements in Santhali language at stations falling under the seven districts of Santhal Pargana and East Singhbhum. The decision was taken in the light of a letter written by Chief Minister Raghubar Das to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on February 27 requesting him to make direct officials to make announcements in Santhali language for the convenience of local passengers, most of which do not understand either English or Hindi.

