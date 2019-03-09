Home Nation

44 women chosen for Nari Shakti Puraskar-2018 

Other awardees included spiritual leader Sister Shivani, commando trainer Seema Rao and the only woman marine pilot in India, Reshma Nilofar Naha.

Published: 09th March 2019 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind with recipients of ‘Nari Shakti Puraskar-2018’ at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday.| PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday presented the Nari Shakti Puraskar 2018, the highest civilian honour for women, on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Among 44 awardees selected out of around 1,000 nominations received by the Women and Child Development Ministry were names such as scientists A Seema and Ipsita Biswas, Doordarshan News anchor Neelum Sharma, acid attack survivor Pragya Prasun, radio music composer Madhuri Barthwal and activist Manju Manikuttan. 

Other awardees included spiritual leader Sister Shivani, commando trainer Seema Rao and the only woman marine pilot in India, Reshma Nilofar Naha.  

“The awardees are a face of change, reflecting a shift in the status of women, from women development to women-led development,” said WCD Minister Maneka Gandhi adding, “No field has been left untouched, where women have not left their indelible mark, making women the leading force of our development trajectory,” she added. 

A statement by the ministry said that while making the selection from the nominations,  the nominee’s contributions in empowering vulnerable and marginalised women was taken into account. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp