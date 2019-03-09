AgustaWestland case: Court grants more time to ED to respond to Rajiv Saxena's plea

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court on Friday granted more time to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file a response on Dubai-based businessman Rajiv Saxena's plea seeking to become an approver in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case.

Special Public Prosecutor D.P. Singh told Special Judge Arvind Kumar that he needs more time to examine the statement made by Saxena.

The court allowed his plea and listed the matter for further hearing on March 14.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) security agencies picked up Saxena from his Dubai residence on January 30 and extradited him to India the same night.

He was granted bail on medical grounds last week. The ED did not oppose his bail application.

According to the ED, Saxena, in connivance with lawyer Gautam Khaitan, provided the global corporate structure that laundered money for payment to various political leaders, bureaucrats and Indian Air Force (IAF) officials to influence the contract for supplying 12 VVIP helicopters in favour of AgustaWestland.