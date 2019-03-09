Home Nation

Ambani scion Akash weds Shloka Mehta in glittering celeb-filled ceremony

Akash, his mother Nita, Bollywood personalities Shahrukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Congress leader Rajiv Shukla, among others were seen shaking a leg.

From right: Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal with wife Isha, Akash, Nita and Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant at the wedding. (Photo: Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Reliance Industries scion Akash Ambani Saturday married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta, at a glittering ceremony here.

The wedding took place at the country's largest corporate house's newly constructed convention centre in the Bandra Kurla Complex, a stone's throw distance away from a school run by the Ambani family, where Akash and Shloka had studied together.

A concourse inside the 'Jio World Centre' hosted the baraat (wedding procession), which had Bollywood composers Vishal and Shekhar dishing out foot-tapping numbers.

IN PICS | Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Ban-Ki-Moon, Tony Blair and other high profile guests arrive in style

Akash, his mother Nita, Bollywood personalities Shahrukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Congress leader Rajiv Shukla, among others were seen shaking a leg, according to pictures doing the rounds on social media.

Other attendees at the wedding included Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai, veteran industrialists Ratan Tata and N Chandrasekaran, and global chief executives of the Bank of America, Samsung and J P Morgan.

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, former British PM Tony Blair and his wife Cherie, and former UN secretary general Ban Ki Moon were also present at the wedding, celebrations for which are going to last over three days.

Tinsel town was represented by Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, while the cricket world was represented by Yuvraj Singh, Hardik and Krunal Pandya.

The pre-wedding festivities lasted till about 8.15 pm, after which the marriage ceremony began at an exquisitely decorated hall, sources said.

An elaborate spread featuring world cuisines has been prepared for the wedding, the second in the Ambani family after the December wedding of daughter Isha to Anand Piramal's son Anant.

A key highlight of the wedding is a musical fountain-cum-dance show, which also includes aerial acts, signifying a symmetry between water, earth and sky, according to sources.

The performance, by 150 Indian and international artistes, is set on the theme of Raas Lila, they said.

