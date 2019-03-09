Ayodhya: BJP sceptical of mediation efforts’ success; refuses to react officially

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP remains sceptical about the mediation order of the Supreme Court, with party leaders maintaining that similar exercise in the past came to a naught.

“The BJP isn’t a party to the land title suit in Ayodhya. Yet, there had been attempts to find a solution to the issue in the past through mediation. People are aware of the outcome of such exercises,” said a Union minister, while sharing the perspective of the party.

He said the party will not officially react since the BJP isn’t a party to the case.

“Former Prime Ministers Chandra Shekhar and P V Narsimha Rao had made attempts to find mediated solutions to the issue. The outcome of those steps are well known,” said the minister.

BJP leaders maintained that the remarks of senior party leaders Uma Bharti and Vinay Katiyar were in their individual capacity, having been the original campaigners of the Ramjanmabhoomi movement. Bharti expressed her disappointment with the SC order.

“We shouldn’t treat Hindus like guinea pigs that all experiments be conducted on them,” said Bharti, while noting that Somnath temple was built after a national consensus.

The BJP isn’t stressing much on the Ram temple issue currently even though saints at Kumbh insisted on a date for temple construction. PM Narendra Modi too had ruled out legislative route on the issue.