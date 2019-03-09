Home Nation

Centre clears proposal to extend validity of NEET score by three years

According to sources, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry has cleared a proposal by the Medical Council of India-Board of Governors to this effect. 

Published: 09th March 2019 01:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

Image used for representational purpose only

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a move that will help thousands of students planning to pursue medical courses abroad, the government mulls extending the validity of their NEET score to three years. At present, the validity of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test is one year — the same year it is being attempted.

According to sources, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry has cleared a proposal by the Medical Council of India-Board of Governors to this effect. 

“This is being done to help students who might be living outside India and are willing to come back after becoming doctors,” a senior official with the ministry told TNIE. “This will save students the hassle of taking NEET all over again if for some reason they can’t join a medical college in the year they appear for NEET,” he added. 

At present, medical graduates who get their degrees from institutes abroad have to take the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination conducted by the medical education regulator before they are registered to practise as doctors in the country.

Earlier, students scoring a minimum of 50 per cent marks in Class XII had to procure an Eligibility Certificate from the MCI before they can move offshore to become doctors. 

NEET this year is scheduled for May 5. 

Fast facts:

  • NEET is mandatory to pursue a medical degree abroad.

  • 7,000students go out of India to study medicine every year.

  • 15 lakh students have registered for NEET UG 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NEET Medical Council of India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp