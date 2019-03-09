Home Nation

IIT Delhi alumni establish award to promote innovation, entrepreneurship

The Award will be executed and managed by the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

Published: 09th March 2019 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Alumni of IIT Delhi from the 1969 batch have contributed over Rs 1 crore to their alma mater for establishing an award to promote innovation and entrepreneurship.

The alumni have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with premier institute and named the award-- 'Batch of 1969 Innovation Fellow (Award)' on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee reunion of the batch here.

The Award will be executed and managed by the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. The award would enable the recipients to continue working on their near finished project to bring it to a level of preparation for serious consideration by investors.

"While funds are usually available for students to continue with their projects in the incubation mode, most investors do not permit their funds to be used as stipends or salary for the students themselves," Rajat M Nag, an alumnus of the 1969 batch said.

"Many, if not most, graduating students thus find it difficult to continue with their projects as the alternative of a high paying job are much more attractive than the risk of supporting themselves using personal resources to work on projects which ultimately may not find venture capital support," he added.

The batch has proposed to partially fund this gap by establishing the corpus at IIT Delhi for providing an annual stipend to a graduating student at any level and of any discipline or programme in any department, centre or school.

It will carry a monthly stipend of Rs 1 lakh for a period of one year. In exceptional cases, the awardee may be considered for further support for a maximum of six months. The corpus will enable the institute to present one award annually for a 10-year period (2019-2028).

"IIT Delhi alumni have made their mark in the entrepreneurship space with over 300 successful companies created by them all over the world. This award is a great beginning to similar fellowships institute is planning to create for budding entrepreneurs. We welcome this initiative from our alumni," said V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IIT Delhi FITT Batch of 1969 Innovation Fellow (Award)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp