Jagdish Mukhi sworn in as Governor of Mizoram

Published: 09th March 2019 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi (File | EPS)

By PTI

AIZAWL: Jagdish Mukhi was on Saturday sworn-in as the Governor of Mizoram at a simple function at the Raj Bhavan here.

Gauhati High Court judge, Justice Nelson Sailo administered the oath of office to Mukhi.

Mukhi is also the Governor of Assam.

He succeeded Kummanam Rajasekharan as the governor of Mizoram as the latter resigned on Thursday and his resignation was accepted by the President Ram Nath Kovind who appointed Mukhi to take additional charge of Mizoram.

After taking charge of Mizoram Governor, Mukhi said he would administer the oath of office to C Lalsawta as chairman of the first Lokayukta on Monday at Aizawl Raj Bhavan.

Lalsawta, a retired IAS officer was recently appointed as chairman of the newly-constituted Lokayukta in Mizoram on February 28.

Mukhi would deliver his customary gubernatorial address in the Mizoram Assembly on Tuesday, the first day of the Budget session.

