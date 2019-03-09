Home Nation

Arvind Kejriwal complains to PM after Maharashtra BJP leader's abusive tweet 

Insinuating on Twitter that Kejriwal is a 'secret colonel of the Pakistan Army', BJP spokesperson Avdhut Wagh followed the label with another crass remark.

Published: 09th March 2019 12:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 12:42 AM   |  A+A-

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Avdhut Wagh Friday abused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after which the latter complained to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "rein in the person whom you follow on Twitter".

Kejriwal hit back, addressing a tweet to Modi.

"Prime Minister, you follow him (Wagh) on Twitter. He is your disciple and a BJP functionary," he said.

"We can also hurl abuse but we are Hindus. Our Hindu culture doesn't teach us to use abusive language," he added.

Wagh, a mechanical engineer, is no stranger to controversy.

In October last year, Wagh had described Modi as the "11th incarnation" of Lord Vishnu, prompting ridicule by the Opposition, with the Congress calling it an "insult" to the gods.

AAP leader Preeti Sharma Menon dubbed Wagh's remarks against Kejriwal an "insult to democracy" and sought police action against him.

"Mumbai police should take cognisance of Wagh's bid to instigate hatred and violence and take action against him," she said.

When contacted, a state BJP spokesperson declined to comment on Wagh's remarks.

