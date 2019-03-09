Home Nation

Nirav Modi began cheating banks under UPA, was exposed under Modi government: BJP

It also alleged that fugitives had looted Rs 1 lakh crore from Indian banks but not even one of them has been caught in five years of the Modi government.

Published: 09th March 2019 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

Nirav Modi

Nirav Modi. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Facing flak from the Congress after fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi was spotted in London, the ruling BJP on Saturday hit back saying he began his fraud in 2011 when the UPA dispensation was in power and that the Modi government detected and exposed it.

"Many of these who cheated India during the UPA government have been brought back and are in custody. Others will follow. They are living the life of fugitives and refugees," the BJP tweeted, terming the allegations of the opposition party a case of the pot calling the kettle black.

The Congress had earlier slammed the government on Saturday over a media report that the fugitive diamantaire was living in a swanky apartment in London and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of running a "fraudster settlement yojana" for such fugitives.

ALSO READ | PM Modi running 'fraudster settlement' scheme for likes of Nirav Modi: Congress

It also alleged that fugitives had looted Rs 1 lakh crore from Indian banks but not even one of them has been caught in five years of the Modi government. In its tweets, the BJP asserted that no one who cheats India can get away under the Modi government.

"Nirav Modi's fraud to cheat the banks started in 2011 when UPA government was in power. It was detected and exposed during the Modi government. The offender was declared a fugitive, his assets seized, illegal house blown up and businesses closed," it said.

It added that criminal cases have been filed by investigation agencies who have been probing him for tax evasion, money laundering and criminal fraud.

The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power at the Centre from 2004 to 2014, when the Narendra Modi dispensation assumed office.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirav Modi BJP UPA Modi Government Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Q&A With Prabhu Chawla 21: Can the three wise men solve the Ayodhya dispute?
Gallery
Reliance Industries scion Akash Ambani Saturday married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta, at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. The event had some top global leaders and A-listers in attendance at the high profile wedding.(Photo: Twitter)
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Sundar Pichai, Rajinikanth, other high profile guests arrive in style
Folk artistes perform the Bethala dance during Rathotsavam after the third day of Shivaratri, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Pics of the week: Madurai's female funeral undertaker and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp