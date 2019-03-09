Nirav Modi began cheating banks under UPA, was exposed under Modi government: BJP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Facing flak from the Congress after fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi was spotted in London, the ruling BJP on Saturday hit back saying he began his fraud in 2011 when the UPA dispensation was in power and that the Modi government detected and exposed it.

"Many of these who cheated India during the UPA government have been brought back and are in custody. Others will follow. They are living the life of fugitives and refugees," the BJP tweeted, terming the allegations of the opposition party a case of the pot calling the kettle black.

The Congress had earlier slammed the government on Saturday over a media report that the fugitive diamantaire was living in a swanky apartment in London and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of running a "fraudster settlement yojana" for such fugitives.

It also alleged that fugitives had looted Rs 1 lakh crore from Indian banks but not even one of them has been caught in five years of the Modi government. In its tweets, the BJP asserted that no one who cheats India can get away under the Modi government.

"Nirav Modi's fraud to cheat the banks started in 2011 when UPA government was in power. It was detected and exposed during the Modi government. The offender was declared a fugitive, his assets seized, illegal house blown up and businesses closed," it said.

It added that criminal cases have been filed by investigation agencies who have been probing him for tax evasion, money laundering and criminal fraud.

The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power at the Centre from 2004 to 2014, when the Narendra Modi dispensation assumed office.