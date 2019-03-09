Not two, but three cross-border strikes in 5 years, won't reveal third one: Rajnath Singh

Express News Service By

MANGALURU: Home minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that during the last five years, there were three cross-border strikes. While the first and second followed the terror attack in Uri and Pulwama which killed 17 and 40 soldiers respectively, Singh said he won't disclose about the third such action.

Singh lashed out at Congress and other Mahagatbandhan leaders for raising questions over the number of terrorists killed in the IAF's strike on the terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot. He was addressing the office-bearers of BJP Shakti Kendras at Nehru ground here in the city.

The home minister said with the air strike India was able to send across a strong message to Pakistan and the terrorists there. “But some political parties are a worried lot because of the action against Pakistan and are asking proof for the terrorists killed. They want the number. But one who is brave will not count the dead bodies,” he said.



Coming down heavily on Congress over its policy against terrorism, Singh said its leaders call terrorists with respect. “They call them Osamaji, Hafeez Syedji which hurts India's pride. When it comes to fighting terror, people of the country should bury the differences and get united,” he said.

“Now its not a weak India but a strong India. Our policy is clear that we will not trouble anyone. But someone tries to disturb us, then we will spare them. We will eliminate them even if they are hiding anywhere on the earth, sky and underground. We have decisive leadership. Opposition asks what happen to 56-inch chest. Now it has become 65 inches,” he said.



Stating that India is doing well on economic indicators, Singh hoped that the country will be one of the three superpowers in the world by 2028 by overtaking either USA, Russia or China. Referring to the Organisation of Islamic's Co-operation (OIC) invitation to India's foreign minister, he said this the proof that BJP government treats people of all religions equally.