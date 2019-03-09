Home Nation

Pakistani drone attempting to cross International Border returns after BSF tries to engage it

The drone tried to enter Indian territory at around 5 a.m. at Hindumalkot border near Sriganganagar, a BSF official said.

Published: 09th March 2019

Drone

Image used for representational purpose. (File | AP)

By IANS

JAIPUR: A Pakistani drone attempting to enter Indian territory across the Rajasthan border went back following its detection by the Border Security Forces (BSF), who tried to shoot it down, the BSF said.

This was another of the drones from across the international border that tried to enter Indian territory at around 5 a.m. at Hindumalkot border near Sriganganagar, a BSF official said, adding that the moment it was sighted the troopers started firing, forcing it to return.

ALSO READ: IAF jet shoots down Pakistani drone near India-Pakistan border

Villagers residing along the western border also heard heavy firing.

The drone returned safely across the border to Pakistan, a BSF official said.

TAGS
India-Pakistan Border Standoff International Border BSF Drone

