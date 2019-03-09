Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi to tell nation who released Masood Azhar from jail

Pakistan-based Azhar was released by India in exchange of passengers of the hijacked Indian Airlines plane IC-814 in 1999 during the Vajpayee government.

Published: 09th March 2019 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 04:22 PM

Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (File | PTI)

By PTI

HAVERI: Holding the Bharatiya Janata Party responsible for the Pulawama terror attack, AICC president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that if the earlier BJP government had not set  Jaish E Mohammad chief Moulana Masood Azar free during the Kandahar hijacking, such a tragedy could have been averted.

Addressing the Parivartana Rally here on Saturday, Rahul chose to criticise the Vajpayee government’s decision to release Masood Azar to protect passengers of hijacked Air India flight IC814 and to target the BJP’s policies against the terrorist and said, the Congress would never surrender before such extreme elements.

Further attacking the BJP, the Congress chief challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reveal to the public who carried out the Pulwama terror attack and who set the person responsible for this attack free. The people should understand who was actually responsible for the terror attack, he said.

Criticising the China policy of the NDA government, the Gandhi scion said, "While the Prime Minister was sitting on a swing along with the Chinese Premier, the Chinese security personnel were capturing Indian Territory at Doklam. The entire world knew about it but Modi was unaware. While this issue was at its peak, he went to China without an agenda," Rahul ridiculed.

In his 30-minutes speech, Rahul took names of Anil Ambani and Gautam Adani for over 30 times and regularly regular took the name of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi for Modi-bashing. He again spoke at length on Rafale and at one time he said, “Modi says he is fighting corruption. He is corruption. He has put Rs 30,000 crore into Anil Ambani's pocket."

Further ridiculing Modi, Rahul pointed out that "Five years before whenever Modi said ‘Achhe Din’, the people used to say ‘Aanewale Hain’, but now the same people are saying ‘Choukidar Chor Hain’". It was because of Modi’s obsession with 15 rich friends that led him to neglect the youth, farmers, poor and oppressed classes. Every promise made to them is not fulfilled, he added.

Rahul said, if the Congress comes to power it would implement minimum income guarantee scheme to all poor families and a specified amount would be directly transferred to their accounts. He also assured of passing women reservation bill to ensure equal representation of women in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and state assemblies.

