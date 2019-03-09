Rat turns 'jewel thief', shop owner says Ganesha in rodent form stole it to gift mother Parvathi 

By Online Desk

Bihar is known for notorious house rodents with a taste for elite living, the state police had claimed in October last year. They accused the rats of drinking 200 cans of beer kept inside a storeroom of the excise department.

However, it seems that apart from liquor, the rats in Bihar like diamonds too.

In a bizarre twist of events, Dhiraj Kumar, a jewellery shop owner in Bihar, alleged that a rat had stolen a pair of diamond earrings from his shop. He said that when he opened the shop on Mahashivaratri (March 4) he noticed that the jewellery was missing. At first, he suspected his employees, but he was taken aback when he checked the CCTV footage.

The CCTV recorded a rat climbing on to the counter at around 10:56 pm and picked up the yellow cover containing the earrings and ran away. The footage showed the rat entering from the false ceiling.

After seeing the video, the staff had searched every corner of the shop, including the false ceiling and the AC duct, but were not able to find the earrings. When Kumar realised that the jewellery was lost, he was convinced that the rat was an embodiment of goddess Parvathi.

"The loss isn’t much as the earrings cost only around Rs 23,000," Kumar said. "I believe that the rat was an embodiment of Lord Ganesha who took away the earrings to gift his mother Goddess Parvathi on Maha Shivratri, her wedding anniversary. I am delighted that it chose my shop for this purpose," Kumar added.

Kumar said if he finds the diamond earrings, he will present it to Lord Shiva at the Kedarnath Temple.

(With ANI inputs)