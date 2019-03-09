Home Nation

Saudi MoS Foreign Affairs to visit India on Monday, but 'no mediation' on Indo-Pak ties: MEA

The Saudi minister met Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday in Islamabad, and delivered a "special message" from Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, according to Pakistani media reports.

Adel al-Jubeir, Saudi Foreign Affairs

Saudi Arabia MoS Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir (Photo| Twitter)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Saudi State Minister for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir will visit India on Monday, days after his trip to Islamabad.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Jubeir will hold talks with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj during his trip.

"Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs will visit India on Monday and will meet External Affairs Minister. My understanding is he is visiting to discuss some important follow-ups from the recent visit of Saudi Crown prince. Beyond that, details can be known only after the visit and meeting between two leaders," MEA spokesman Raveesh Kumar told reporters here.

His visit to Islamabad took place amid global efforts to de-escalate tension between India and Pakistan triggered by the Pulwama attack and subsequent aerial strike by India on a training camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror outfit in Balakot on February 26.

Pakistan retaliated the strike next day by unsuccessfully attempting to target Indian military installations.

The JeM claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack. In Pakistan, Jubeir also held talks with Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Countries like the US, the UK, China, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were involved in easing tensions between India and Pakistan.

Jubeir's visit comes after the Crown Prince's stand-alone visits to India and Pakistan soon after the Pulwama terror attack.

