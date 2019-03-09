UP government adds 'Acharya' prefix to Narendra Dev University

Home Nation

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to add 'acharya' as a prefix to Narendra Dev University of Agriculture and Technology in Faizabad district.

The university, established in 1975, is named after notable politician and educator Narendra Dev, who had served as the vice-chancellor of Lucknow University.

A decision was taken at Friday's cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. "The UP government has decided to 'acharya' to Narendra Dev Krishi evam Praudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, Faizabad.

It has also decided to replace 'Faizabad' with Ayodhya," according to a statement issued late Friday night. The cabinet also gave the approval to increase the honorarium of the cooks of mid-day meal in primary schools from the existing Rs 1,000 per month to Rs 1,500 per month.

This will benefit as many as 4,05,353 cooks across the state. The cabinet cleared a proposal for construction of a library and a building in Garha Kola in memory of eminent Hindi poet Suryakant Tripathi Nirala.

Garha Kola in Unnao district is Nirala's birthplace. The resident doctors of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science, Lucknow, will get allowances at par with AIIMS, Delhi.

The government also decided to give Rs 750 as an incentive to accredited social health activists (ASHA), who works as an interface between the community and the public health system.

The cabinet approved the purchase of 24 new vehicles for the staff pool of state estate department.

