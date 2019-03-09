Home Nation

Vijay Rupani to expand Gujarat cabinet, Congress turncoat Jawahar Chavda likely to be minister

The other two likely to become ministers are Yogesh Patel, the BJP MLA from Manjalpur in Vadodara district and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, the legislator from Jamnagar West.

Published: 09th March 2019 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Rupani

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (File | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani will expand his cabinet on Saturday and may induct three members including a Congress turncoat, Jawahar Chavda, official sources said.

The other two likely to become ministers are Yogesh Patel, the BJP MLA from Manjalpur in Vadodara district and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, the legislator from Jamnagar West, also a former Congress leader.

"Yes it is true that cabinet expansion will take place today and three ministers will be inducted," Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Bharat Pandya confirmed.

Talking to PTI, Patel said apart from him, Chavda and Jadeja will also take oath as ministers.

A seven-time MLA from Manjalpur, Patel had expressed dissatisfaction against the BJP government over several issues including lack of representation from Vadodara region in the Rupani cabinet.

Chavda, a four-time lawmaker from Manavadar constituency and a prominent leader of OBC Ahir community, had Friday resigned as MLA.

He had also quit the Congress and joined the BJP.

Jadeja had quit the Congress before 2017 assembly elections and joined the saffron party.

He had contested elections from Jamnagar West constituency on a BJP ticket and won.

Rupani had expanded his cabinet in July 2018 and inducted Kunvarji Bavaliya, on the same day of the latter quitting the Congress.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijay Rupani BJP Congress Jawahar Chavda Gujarat Cabinet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp