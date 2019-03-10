Bihar: Bride's brother shot dead after quarrel over playing music 

By PTI

MADHUBANI: A bride's brother was shot dead after a quarrel broke out between him and a neighbour over playing music at a pre-wedding ritual in Madhubani district, police said Sunday.

The accused, identified as Baiju Yadav, was arrested and the deceased was identified as Manish Yadav.

The incident happened on Saturday late night when a group of men and women were heading towards a pond for a ritual with a band party playing music, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Benipatti police station, Nagendra Kumar Singh, said.

Baiju Yadav raised an objection regarding the band party playing "loud" music as the procession crossed his place and this led to an altercation between him and Manish, the SHO said.

During the altercation Baiju shot at Manish, killing him on the spot, the SHO said.

The bullet hit him in the chest, he added.

An investigation has been initiated, the police officer said, adding, the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.