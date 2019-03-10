Chhattisgarh police personnel to get weekly-off

By PTI

RAIPUR: Police personnel in Chhattisgarh will now get regular weekly-offs, a move that will come as a relief to them and their families in view of their long and erratic working hours.

Till now, the policemen were getting a yearly special leave (around 40 to 45 days), but now, as per an order issued by Director General of Police D M Awasthi on Saturday, all personnel -- from constable to inspector ranks -- will be given one day leave every week.

"The decision was taken in view of the difficult nature of their job and severe work pressure," an official here said Sunday.

In case of VVIP movement or emergency circumstances, if the weekly-off is not granted then the policeman would be entitled to get the pending leave later within the same month, he said.

As per the order, the personnel posted in Naxal-hit areas will be collectively given eight-day leave within a stretch of three months.

However, the weekly-offs could also be cancelled due to security reasons and it would be the sole discretion of the unit head to take a decision on it, the official said.

As per the order, official permission to cancel the weekly-off would be the prerogative of the superintendent of police/commandant and a formal intimation of it was required to be sent to the range inspector general (IG) and deputy inspector general (DIG) concerned.

Similar rules will be followed for the Chhattisgarh Armed Forces (CAF) personnel.

The circular also stated that the weekly-off cannot be joined with other leaves and it could neither be carried forward nor en-cashed.

The ruling Congress, in its manifesto before the last year's Assembly polls, promised weekly offs for the overburdened police personnel.