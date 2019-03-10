Congress turncoat Jawahar Chavda gets Tourism and Fisheries ministries in Gujarat cabinet

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Sunday allocated portfolios to new inductees in his cabinet, including Congress turncoat Jawahar Chavda who will head Tourism and Fisheries departments.

On Saturday (March 9), Rupani expanded his cabinet by inducting three members including Chavda who quit the Congress on March 8 to join the BJP, the latest such exercise since July 2018.

At that time, veteran leader Kunvarji Bavaliya was made a minister on the same day of him quitting the Congress.

While Chavda was given a cabinet berth, BJP MLAs Yogesh Patel and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, a former Congressman, took oath as ministers of state.

Chavda is a four-time MLA from Manavadar constituency and a prominent leader of OBC Ahir community.

Patel represents Manjalpur constituency in Vadodara district and Jadeja Jamnagar West seat.

Jadeja had crossed over to BJP ahead of 2017 Assembly elections.

The Chief Minister has allocated Tourism and Fisheries department to Chavda, stated an official release issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Until now, Forest and Environment Minister Ganpat Vasva was holding the charge of Tourism ministry while Fisheries department was handled by minister Purshottam Solanki, who has been unwell.

Patel is made the MoS for Narmada and Urban Housing Development, and Jadeja the MoS for Food and Civil Supplies.

The CM also appointed Vaghodia MLA Madhu Shrivastav as Chairman of the Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation Limited.