Government committed to construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya says RSS

The Sangh, the ideological mentor of the ruling BJP, also said its views on the Ram temple issue remains unchanged.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File | PTI)

By PTI

GWALIOR: The RSS asserted Sunday that the central government is committed to the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to refer the long-pending title suit to a mediation panel.

"It was expected from the government that it will bring an ordinance to clear way for construction of Ram temple but it could not," RSS general secretary Bhaiyaji Joshi told reporters after conclusion of the three-day conclave of its highest decision-making body, the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), here in Madhya Pradesh.

The apex court on March 8 referred the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case for mediation by a panel headed by former SC judge F M I Kallifulla and gave it eight weeks to complete the process.

Responding to a query, Joshi said, "The central government is committed to construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya".

Asked why the Modi government did not initiate any step to clear the way for construction of the temple, the RSS leader replied the central government has not opposed its construction.

"Our view on Ram temple has not changed. The temple will be built at the same place, as it is shown in picture," he said.

Joshi added the Sangh is "clear" that the temple should be constructed where it stood once, and there won't be any compromise on it.

He said the RSS was expecting that the top court will remove hurdles in the construction of the temple, and dispose of the case shortly.

Joshi said the RSS welcomed the court's decision to form a meditation committee to resolve the issue.

According to sources, the Ayodhya issue was discussed at length at the three-day meeting.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat last year appealed to the Centre to bring a law to ensure construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

